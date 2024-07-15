Previous
Hanging on! by bigmxx
Photo 2752

Hanging on!

Day 197 - This Damselfly was hanging on as there was a strong breeze in the air!
15th July 2024 15th Jul 24

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and captured.
July 15th, 2024  
