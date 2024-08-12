Previous
Too hot! by bigmxx
Too hot!

Day 224 - Today has topped 32° so we stayed indoors and I sorted out my herbs and spices draw!
12th August 2024

Michelle

@bigmxx
I'm married to a man who needs a medal for putting up with me, we have three beautiful talented daughters who make us very proud...
