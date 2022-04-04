Previous
Three trees ......... and a telephone pole! by billdavidson
53 / 365

Three trees ......... and a telephone pole!

Trees showing their shape and structure.
4th April 2022 4th Apr 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
14% complete

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
Great tree shapes.
April 4th, 2022  
