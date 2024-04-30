Previous
On the streets of Edinburgh. by billdavidson
On the streets of Edinburgh.

A lovely little patisserie. However, a bit of a slope!
30th April 2024 30th Apr 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful street
April 30th, 2024  
