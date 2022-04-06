Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
55 / 365
Victorian water fountain.
This was gifted to the town of Newport-on Tay away back in 1882 and was refurbished in 2013. No drinking water nowadays! In the background is the Tay Rail Bridge.
6th April 2022
6th Apr 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
55
photos
12
followers
12
following
15% complete
View this month »
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
6th April 2022 12:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
April 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close