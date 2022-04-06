Previous
Victorian water fountain. by billdavidson
Victorian water fountain.

This was gifted to the town of Newport-on Tay away back in 1882 and was refurbished in 2013. No drinking water nowadays! In the background is the Tay Rail Bridge.
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Elyse Klemchuk
This is beautiful!
April 6th, 2022  
