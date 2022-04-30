Previous
Seaside art........ by billdavidson
79 / 365

Seaside art........

A brightly decorated wall in Lower Largo.
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Milanie ace
What a neat find - you could spend some time looking at all of that closely.
April 30th, 2022  
Frank
Nice.
April 30th, 2022  
