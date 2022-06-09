Sign up
Fantastical entry.
A highly unusual gate sculpted by local artist, Alan Faulds, in Lower Largo.
9th June 2022
9th Jun 22
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Boxplayer
ace
Oh that's just brilliant. Just looked him up, amazing stuff especially the driftwood sculptures.
June 9th, 2022
