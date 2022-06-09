Previous
Fantastical entry. by billdavidson
Fantastical entry.

A highly unusual gate sculpted by local artist, Alan Faulds, in Lower Largo.
Boxplayer ace
Oh that's just brilliant. Just looked him up, amazing stuff especially the driftwood sculptures.
June 9th, 2022  
