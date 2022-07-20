Sign up
160 / 365
Abandoned……..
Found this abandoned on the beach after the 150th Open Golf competition in St Andrews. Felt a fool crouching down taking it from all different angles!
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
1
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
160
photos
21
followers
22
following
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
160
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
19th July 2022 8:11pm
Lesley
ace
What a super shot with the people in the background
July 20th, 2022
