Previous
Next
Abandoned…….. by billdavidson
160 / 365

Abandoned……..

Found this abandoned on the beach after the 150th Open Golf competition in St Andrews. Felt a fool crouching down taking it from all different angles!
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
What a super shot with the people in the background
July 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise