Previous
Next
Bishop’s Bridge, Ceres. by billdavidson
223 / 365

Bishop’s Bridge, Ceres.

A small humpback and cobbled bridge dating back to the 17th century. I had to take the photo at an angle because at the other side of the bridge there were countless wheelie bins!
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise