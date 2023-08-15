Previous
Off in the camper van again….. by billdavidson
Off in the camper van again…..

Our first stop overlooks Loch Leven at the end of Glencoe. Fabulous day and fabulous scenery.
15th August 2023 15th Aug 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Lesley ace
Beautiful. You’ve got a stretch of good weather for it too.
August 15th, 2023  
