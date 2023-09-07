Previous
Another bee resuscitated….. by billdavidson
Another bee resuscitated…..

7th September 2023 7th Sep 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Dawn ace
A nice shot Bill , is that water or sugar water
September 7th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
Ah bless you!
September 7th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice close-up
September 7th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
@Dawn Sugar water….
September 7th, 2023  
