On the road……. by billdavidson
Photo 635

On the road…….

Heading to visit my son and his family.
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely curved road lined with lovely trees
November 9th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely looking road to travel enjoy time with your family
November 9th, 2023  
