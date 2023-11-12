Sign up
Previous
Photo 638
Sheep grazing.
On the top of the dam at the Megget reservoir.
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
3
2
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
638
photos
44
followers
44
following
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
Boxplayer
ace
Love the layers of composition here.
November 12th, 2023
Josie Gilbert
I love that moody sky.
November 12th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely layers and composition
November 12th, 2023
