Sheep grazing. by billdavidson
Sheep grazing.

On the top of the dam at the Megget reservoir.
12th November 2023 12th Nov 23

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Boxplayer ace
Love the layers of composition here.
November 12th, 2023  
Josie Gilbert
I love that moody sky.
November 12th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely layers and composition
November 12th, 2023  
