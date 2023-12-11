Previous
“Malagan” by sculptor, Alan Faulds. by billdavidson
“Malagan” by sculptor, Alan Faulds.

Public art in Lower Largo, Fife.
Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Corinne C ace
Beautiful composition and colors
December 11th, 2023  
