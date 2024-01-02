Previous
The Forth Railway Bridge in mono. by billdavidson
Photo 689

The Forth Railway Bridge in mono.

A train is heading north, probably to Dundee and then on to Aberdeen.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
188% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise