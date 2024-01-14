Previous
Neidpath Castle near Peebles in the Scottish Borders. by billdavidson
Photo 701

Neidpath Castle near Peebles in the Scottish Borders.

I have been trying to photograph the castle for a long time now. Very difficult to find a parking place and then it is necessary to walk back along a busy road to find a decent view point.
14th January 2024 14th Jan 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
192% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the vintage look
January 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise