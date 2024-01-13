Previous
Heading home…. by billdavidson
Heading home….

After visiting my grandchildren over the past few days, I know that I am getting closer to home when I reach the Queensferry Crossing. This evening I will be sitting with my feet up!!
13th January 2024 13th Jan 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
January 13th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous bridge. Enjoy your evening!
January 13th, 2024  
