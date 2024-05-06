Previous
On the road between Ceres and Upper Largo. by billdavidson
Photo 814

On the road between Ceres and Upper Largo.

A touch of Tuscany, I thought.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
223% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise