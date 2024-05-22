Previous
Sunset looking towards Mull. by billdavidson
Sunset looking towards Mull.

Thank you to those who expressed concern about the loss of my glasses. I’m fine, just bumping along! We have now arrived on Mull….. it’s very wet and windy. We both love it like this…. weather!
22nd May 2024 22nd May 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
May 22nd, 2024  
