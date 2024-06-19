Previous
A remarkable cloud effect seen from the garden by billdavidson
A remarkable cloud effect seen from the garden

19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Josie Gilbert
That's a very interesting cloud formation.
June 19th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Awesome! It's great to have a phone with you for shots like that
June 19th, 2024  
Wendy ace
Spectacular! fav.
June 19th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Awesomeness…
June 19th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wow - what a sky!
June 19th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 19th, 2024  
