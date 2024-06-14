Previous
Male Northern Gannet carrying seaweed for its nest. by billdavidson
Male Northern Gannet carrying seaweed for its nest.

As we got closer to the Bass Rock, males carrying seaweed were flying overhead. It was incredibly difficult getting them in the frame, hence a large number of wing tips to be deleted!
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
