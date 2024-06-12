Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 851
John Muir as a young boy.
Born in Dunbar, Scotland, in 1838 John Muir emigrated to America with his family at the age of 11. He was a lover of nature and an environmentalist and is often referred to as the “father of nature parks”.
12th June 2024
12th Jun 24
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
851
photos
64
followers
59
following
233% complete
View this month »
844
845
846
847
848
849
850
851
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
11th June 2024 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Lesley
ace
Lovely statue. Thanks for the info.
June 12th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful statue and lovely scene.
June 12th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning shot against that incredibly blue sky
June 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close