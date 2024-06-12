Previous
John Muir as a young boy. by billdavidson
Photo 851

John Muir as a young boy.

Born in Dunbar, Scotland, in 1838 John Muir emigrated to America with his family at the age of 11. He was a lover of nature and an environmentalist and is often referred to as the “father of nature parks”.
12th June 2024 12th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
233% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Lovely statue. Thanks for the info.
June 12th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Beautiful statue and lovely scene.
June 12th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning shot against that incredibly blue sky
June 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise