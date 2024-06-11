Sign up
Previous
Photo 850
The Skua at St Abbs harbour.
11th June 2024
11th Jun 24
5
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning composition and a beautiful sky.
June 11th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
The sky is perfect! Traps for crab or lobster?
June 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
What kind of nets are those, Bill? For crabbing or? Interesting scene!
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
@frodob
We call them creels and they are used to catch lobsters and crabs.
June 11th, 2024
Bill Davidson
@bjywamer
We call them creels and they are used to catch lobsters and crabs.
June 11th, 2024
