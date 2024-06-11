Previous
The Skua at St Abbs harbour. by billdavidson
The Skua at St Abbs harbour.

11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning composition and a beautiful sky.
June 11th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
The sky is perfect! Traps for crab or lobster?
June 11th, 2024  
Barb ace
What kind of nets are those, Bill? For crabbing or? Interesting scene!
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
@frodob We call them creels and they are used to catch lobsters and crabs.
June 11th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
@bjywamer We call them creels and they are used to catch lobsters and crabs.
June 11th, 2024  
