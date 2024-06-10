Previous
View from the campervan….. by billdavidson
View from the campervan…..

Across the field, between the trees, across the golf course…… the Bass Rock. It is home to countless breeding gannets. We hope to sail round it tomorrow afternoon. Oddly, from where we are, we can see across the Firth of Forth to where we live.
Bill Davidson

Beverley ace
Wonderful atmospheric view… nice to see a couple of people in the distance
June 10th, 2024  
