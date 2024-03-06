Previous
Down at the coast…… by billdavidson
Down at the coast……

with the sea advancing, turning, foaming, receding.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
L. H. ace
Like this in black and white and the rocks or showing as the sea pulls out again.
March 6th, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Neat
March 6th, 2024  
