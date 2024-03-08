Previous
Photobombed! by billdavidson
Photo 755

Photobombed!

This dog appeared out of nowhere! The seascapes of my last few posts are from the beach at Stonehaven in the north east of Scotland.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Milanie ace
He looks perfect there
March 8th, 2024  
