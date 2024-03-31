Previous
And then there were five! by billdavidson
And then there were five!

My grandsons arrived to decorate then roll their eggs. After that we walked down to the beach, played on the sand and clambered on the rocks. A special day……
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Dorothy ace
Excellent Easter for all.
March 31st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So cute
March 31st, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Looks like they are having fun!
March 31st, 2024  
