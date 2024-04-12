Sign up
Previous
Photo 790
Photo City: How images shape the urban world.
This is a still from an installation at this remarkable exhibition, informative and thought provoking. At the V&A Dundee.
12th April 2024
12th Apr 24
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
April 12th, 2024
