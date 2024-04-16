Previous
A sitting duck! by billdavidson
Photo 794

A sitting duck!

16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
217% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
What a beauty… love it
April 16th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
beautifully shown and labelled! :)
April 16th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Great capture
April 16th, 2024  
Dawn ace
Lovely
April 16th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise