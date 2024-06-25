Sign up
Photo 864
Black faced sheep.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
3
3
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Beverley
ace
Curly horns, freckled ears oh what a beauty, lovely thick coat of fluffyness and oh so handsome. Gorgeous scene and view.
June 25th, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
A fabulous shot. All the colors look great in this
June 25th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
It looks so nice against its colourful backdrop,
June 25th, 2024
