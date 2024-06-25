Previous
Black faced sheep. by billdavidson
Black faced sheep.

25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Beverley ace
Curly horns, freckled ears oh what a beauty, lovely thick coat of fluffyness and oh so handsome. Gorgeous scene and view.
June 25th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
A fabulous shot. All the colors look great in this
June 25th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
It looks so nice against its colourful backdrop,
June 25th, 2024  
