Coco and Nico in a hammock. by billdavidson
Coco and Nico in a hammock.

My granddaughters live in the middle of nowhere. Next to their house is a wood and they are often to be found playing there This photo was taken just before the hammock collapsed…. no bones broken!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
