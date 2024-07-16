Sign up
Previous
Photo 885
The tide is out at North Berwick…..
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
3
1
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
885
photos
66
followers
59
following
4
3
1
365
iPhone XR
12th June 2024 3:25pm
View Info
View All
Public
View
Lesley
ace
Very nice scene
July 16th, 2024
L. H.
ace
Wonderful! Like The tide being out and the wet sand with the people walking where the tide should be. Fav. So picturesque!
July 16th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous capture
July 16th, 2024
