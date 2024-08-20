Previous
Reflections…… by billdavidson
Reflections……

20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Suzanne ace
I like the framing and works well in b&w
August 20th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Inside, outside - love it.
August 20th, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Brilliant!
August 20th, 2024  
