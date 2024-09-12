Sign up
Previous
Photo 943
Light and shadow.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
2
0
Bill Davidson
@billdavidson
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful photo…
September 12th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
Great example of light and shadow on a glorious sunny day - love how the green doors pop
September 12th, 2024
