Previous
Pole sculpture in Dysart. by billdavidson
Photo 903

Pole sculpture in Dysart.

3rd August 2024 3rd Aug 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
247% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Super cool…
August 3rd, 2024  
Tia ace
Nice composition.
August 3rd, 2024  
Lesley ace
Lovely composition
August 3rd, 2024  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot, strange installation?
August 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise