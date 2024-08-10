Previous
The Forth Railway Bridge by billdavidson
The Forth Railway Bridge

10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Bill Davidson

@billdavidson
Barb ace
I love bridges! They are such amazing structures. This one is beautiful and I love your perspective for this photo with the community in the foreground. An immediate fav!
August 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
P. S. Beautiful sky, too! :-)
August 10th, 2024  
