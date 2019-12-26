Previous
Easily Overlooked by billyboy
Photo 720

Easily Overlooked

Batteries. Easily overlooked with children's toys. Often leads to a tearful Christmas 😭😭.
26th December 2019 26th Dec 19

BillyBoy

@billyboy
JeannieC57
We learned the hard way to have them on hand ! Fav'd !
December 26th, 2019  
