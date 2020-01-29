Sign up
Photo 754
3D Spirit Level
Looking down on a 3d spirit level which would sit in a camera's hot shoe so as to get the camera level. It is about 2.5 cm on all sides.
29th January 2020
29th Jan 20
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Jason
ace
Superb, love this graphic image. Right up my street
January 29th, 2020
