Photo 800
Free Book
Spotted this on a park bench in Regents Park, London. Seems a great idea. There were quite a few books scattered throughout the park.
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
2
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Tags
book
books
JackieR
ace
What a great idea
March 15th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture and idea
March 15th, 2020
