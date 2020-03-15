Previous
Free Book by billyboy
Photo 800

Free Book

Spotted this on a park bench in Regents Park, London. Seems a great idea. There were quite a few books scattered throughout the park.
15th March 2020 15th Mar 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
219% complete

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What a great idea
March 15th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture and idea
March 15th, 2020  
