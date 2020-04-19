Previous
Finally Finished by billyboy
Photo 835

Finally Finished

Finally finished putting together over 4000 pieces for this Lego crane. Looking forward to the next construction 😁😁.
19th April 2020 19th Apr 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
