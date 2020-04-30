Sign up
Photo 846
Lockdown Jigsaw
Started this ages ago but decided to have another go. Should be ready by the end of the year 😁😁.
30th April 2020
30th Apr 20
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
JackieR
ace
I've just lobbed mine back in the box!! Unfinished after 6 weeks
April 30th, 2020
