Lockdown Jigsaw by billyboy
Photo 846

Lockdown Jigsaw

Started this ages ago but decided to have another go. Should be ready by the end of the year 😁😁.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
231% complete

JackieR ace
I've just lobbed mine back in the box!! Unfinished after 6 weeks
April 30th, 2020  
