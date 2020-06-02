Previous
Vegans/Vegetarians. Don't Look. by billyboy
Vegans/Vegetarians. Don't Look.

Part of yesterday's dinner. Marinated and then cooked sous vide for two hours before searing both sides in a hot pan. It was scrumptious 😋😋,
2nd June 2020

BillyBoy

