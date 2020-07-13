Previous
Manual Instruction Centre by billyboy
Manual Instruction Centre

Spotted this whilst on a walk of my local area. This site used to belong to a school but has now been taken over by local residents and used as an arts centre and community garden.
BillyBoy

Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
