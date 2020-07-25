Previous
All Gone by billyboy
Photo 932

All Gone

A great day as the builder has arrived to construct my new concrete block shed which will be twice the size of the old one. The picture shows the floor of the old rotten wooden shed which will soon be gone. Yippee!!😁😁.
BillyBoy

