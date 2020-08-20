Previous
Next
Nearly There by billyboy
Photo 958

Nearly There

My newly built shed. Whilst waiting for the door and windows, I've started to paint the inside.
20th August 2020 20th Aug 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
262% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise