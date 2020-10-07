Previous
New Buds by billyboy
Photo 1006

New Buds

Thought I'd be cutting back the rose bush now so was surprised to see this new bud. One amongst many. Nice.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

BillyBoy

@billyboy
January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project.
