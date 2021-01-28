Previous
After the Rain by billyboy
Photo 1119

After the Rain

Water droplets on a tree after a very heavy rainfall.
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Jacqueline ace
Lovely shot!
January 28th, 2021  
