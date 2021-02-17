Sign up
Photo 1139
Convoy
Spotted this convoy of ducks on the River Lea in east London.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
1
0
BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
14th February 2021 9:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ducks
,
duck
Boxplayer
ace
Ha ha, follow the leader.
February 17th, 2021
