Spooked by billyboy
Photo 1153

Spooked

These two pigeons were enjoying an afternoon snack when one of them suddenly got spooked and took off. The other one soon followed. I couldn't see any signs of a cat.
3rd March 2021

BillyBoy

@billyboy
January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project.
315% complete

