The ‘Demon With Bowl’ Sculpture by billyboy
Photo 1752

The ‘Demon With Bowl’ Sculpture

Spotted this sculpture by Damien Hirst in North Greenwich. It stands 60 feet (18 metres) tall and is part of a series of sculptures by Hirst along The Tide art trail in North Greenwich.
19th April 2024 19th Apr 24

BillyBoy

@billyboy
